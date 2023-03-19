Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 121 - Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (243)
- The Hawks (30-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Spurs (29-41-0) this year.
- As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 10-10 against the spread compared to the 2-1-1 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it less often (55.7% of the time) than San Antonio (57.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 24-16, while the Spurs are 16-51 as moneyline underdogs.
Spurs Performance Insights
- San Antonio is 24th in the league in points scored (112.6 per game) and worst in points conceded (122.1).
- The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Spurs make 10.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
- San Antonio takes 34.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.4% of San Antonio's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.6% are 2-pointers.
