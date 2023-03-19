The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) are set to take on the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Ball Arena. Baylor is a 1.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Baylor -1.5 143.5

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

  • So far this season, the Bears have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.
  • So far this year, Creighton has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, the Bluejays have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Creighton has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Baylor 19 61.3% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3
Creighton 16 55.2% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

  • Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Bears have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Five of the Bluejays' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • The Bears put up 8.8 more points per game (77.1) than the Bluejays allow (68.3).
  • Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • The Bluejays put up 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.8).
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0
Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton
14-3 Home Record 13-2
5-5 Away Record 5-6
10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0
82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3
71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5
8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

