The No. 3 seed from the South Region bracket, the Baylor Bears (23-10), face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Baylor has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at 7:10 PM on TBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 145.5

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

The Bears have a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor has a record of 14-8, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Creighton has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This year, the Bluejays have won three of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Creighton has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 18 58.1% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3 Creighton 13 44.8% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bears have gone over the total five times.

Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Bluejays' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Bears average 77.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.3 the Bluejays allow.

Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Bluejays put up an average of 76.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Bears give up.

Creighton has put together a 10-8 ATS record and a 17-6 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0 Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton 14-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

