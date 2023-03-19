The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 7:10 PM.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.

Baylor has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Bears are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 40th.

The Bears put up 8.8 more points per game (77.1) than the Bluejays allow (68.3).

When Baylor puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 17-6.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor is averaging 82.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears are giving up 66.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (75.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Baylor has fared better when playing at home this season, making 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Baylor Schedule