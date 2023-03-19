When the Creighton Bluejays and Baylor Bears match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Adam Flagler will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Baylor's Last Game

Baylor was victorious in its most recent game versus UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler starred with 18 points, plus one rebound and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 18 1 5 1 0 3 LJ Cryer 15 0 1 0 0 1 Caleb Lohner 13 5 0 0 0 1

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George is putting up team highs in points (15.6 per game) and assists (2.8). And he is producing 4.2 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Jalen Bridges is the Bears' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he delivers 10.2 points and 1.1 assists.

LJ Cryer is averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Bears receive 5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Flo Thamba.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)