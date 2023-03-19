Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Baylor Bears and the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena at 7:10 PM ET features the Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

Baylor's Last Game

In its most recent game, Baylor topped UCSB on Friday, 74-56. Flagler scored a team-high 18 points (and contributed five assists and one rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 18 1 5 1 0 3 LJ Cryer 15 0 1 0 0 1 Caleb Lohner 13 5 0 0 0 1

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George leads the Bears at 15.6 points per contest, while also putting up 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Jalen Bridges paces the Bears at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.2 points.

LJ Cryer is posting 14.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Flo Thamba puts up 5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)