Sunday's game features the Baylor Bears (23-10) and the Creighton Bluejays (22-12) facing off at Ball Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Baylor is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 143.5 total.

Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: TBS

Where: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Line: Creighton -1.5

Point Total: 143.5

Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -115, Baylor -105

Creighton vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Baylor (+1.5)



Baylor (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Creighton has a 14-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Baylor, who is 17-14-0 ATS. The Bluejays have a 12-17-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 17-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 153.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Baylor has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +278 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball and are giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

Creighton pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 31 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Creighton knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (6.3). It is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.9%.

The Bluejays' 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 89 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 108th in college basketball.

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (353rd in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +239 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (54th in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per contest (167th in college basketball).

Baylor is 270th in the country at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 29 its opponents average.

Baylor knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Baylor and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (103rd in college basketball).

