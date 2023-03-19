Sunday's game between the Baylor Bears (23-10) and Creighton Bluejays (22-12) going head to head at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 145.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -115, Creighton -105

Baylor vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Baylor's record against the spread this season is 17-14-0, and Creighton's is 14-15-0. A total of 17 out of the Bears' games this season have gone over the point total, and 12 of the Bluejays' games have gone over. The teams score 153.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests, while Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (167th in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 270th in the country at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 29 its opponents average.

Baylor makes 2.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.6 (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Bears average 100.4 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball), while allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

Baylor and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (103rd in college basketball action).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +278 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball.

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.

Creighton connects on 2.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Creighton has committed 1.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (83rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

