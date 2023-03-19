Sunday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (23-10) against the Creighton Bluejays (22-12) at Ball Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Baylor. Tipoff is at 7:10 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 145.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -115, Creighton -105

Baylor vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Baylor is 17-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Creighton's 14-15-0 ATS record. The Bears have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Bluejays games have gone over 12 times. The teams combine to score 153.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 77.1 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (167th in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Baylor averages 30.1 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball) while conceding 29 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Baylor hits 2.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.6 (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Bears score 100.4 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball), while allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

Baylor forces 12.9 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (187th in college basketball play).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 76.5 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and conceding 68.3 per contest, 127th in college basketball) and have a +278 scoring differential.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 34.7 rebounds per game, 40th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.

Creighton connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 33.9%.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 10.9 (83rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

