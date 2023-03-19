The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) try to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Baylor has covered 17 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.

Creighton has covered 15 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

In the Bluejays' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Sportsbooks rate Baylor higher (12th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The Bears' national championship odds have dropped from +1500 at the start of the season to +1800, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.

Baylor has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

