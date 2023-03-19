Baylor vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-1.5)
|145.5
|-115
|-105
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-1)
|146
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-1)
|145.5
|-115
|-105
Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Baylor has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.
- Creighton has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 13 Bluejays games this season have gone over the point total.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Bookmakers rate Baylor higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +1800. Among all teams in the country, that is the 82nd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
