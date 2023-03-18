Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Wells Fargo Arena at 7:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas beat Colgate on Thursday, 81-61. Its top scorer was Jabari Rice with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0

Texas Players to Watch

Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.6 assists and 10.3 points.

Tyrese Hunter is putting up 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Dylan Disu posts 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)