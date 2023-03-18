The Texas Longhorns and the Penn State Nittany Lions are slated to meet in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Marcus Carr and Jalen Pickett are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas defeated Colgate on Thursday, 81-61. Its high scorer was Jabari Rice with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0

Penn State's Last Game

Penn State was victorious in its most recent game against Texas A&M, 76-59, on Thursday. Andrew Funk was its leading scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Funk 27 4 1 1 0 8 Jalen Pickett 19 7 8 0 0 1 Seth Lundy 10 3 0 0 0 2

Texas Players to Watch

Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Timmy Allen leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5.4), and also puts up 10.3 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter is posting 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Dylan Disu posts 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett leads the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions receive 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Seth Lundy.

Funk gives the Nittany Lions 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Camren Wynter gives the Nittany Lions 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Myles Dread is posting 5.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Carr 13.4 3.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 1.8 Jabari Rice 15.8 3.8 2.3 1.3 0.4 2.4 Dylan Disu 12.9 6.5 1.1 0.8 1 0.5 Tyrese Hunter 10.9 2.2 2.1 1 0.4 1.8 Timmy Allen 5.1 4.4 3 0.6 0.1 0

Penn State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)