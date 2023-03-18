Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Wells Fargo Arena at 7:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas topped Colgate on Thursday, 81-61. Its high scorer was Jabari Rice with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0

Penn State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Penn State topped Texas A&M 76-59. With 27 points, Andrew Funk was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Funk 27 4 1 1 0 8 Jalen Pickett 19 7 8 0 0 1 Seth Lundy 10 3 0 0 0 2

Texas Players to Watch

Rice posts 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen posts a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor.

Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dylan Disu is posting 8.5 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett paces the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy gives the Nittany Lions 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions receive 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Funk.

Camren Wynter is averaging 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Myles Dread gets the Nittany Lions 5.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Carr 13.4 3.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 1.8 Jabari Rice 15.8 3.8 2.3 1.3 0.4 2.4 Dylan Disu 12.9 6.5 1.1 0.8 1 0.5 Tyrese Hunter 10.9 2.2 2.1 1 0.4 1.8 Timmy Allen 5.1 4.4 3 0.6 0.1 0

Penn State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)