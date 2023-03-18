Saturday's contest at Wells Fargo Arena has the Texas Longhorns (27-8) matching up with the Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) at 7:45 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 75-68 victory for Texas, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Penn State. The total has been set at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Texas has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Penn State is 20-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-14-0. The teams combine to score 150.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and are allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Texas is 173rd in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Texas makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from deep.

The Longhorns put up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Texas has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball action) while forcing 15.2 (20th in college basketball).

