The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 139.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Texas has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Penn State has put together a 22-11-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1200, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.