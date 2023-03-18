A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) play against the No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) on Saturday at Moody Center. The contest starts at 10:00 PM.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Pirates put up an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • East Carolina is 19-2 when it scores more than 57.5 points.
  • Texas has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.
  • The Longhorns score 73.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 56 the Lady Pirates give up.
  • When Texas totals more than 56 points, it is 23-7.
  • East Carolina has a 19-9 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 44% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates concede to opponents (38%).
  • The Lady Pirates make 29.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Kansas State W 60-42 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Iowa State L 61-51 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 East Carolina - Moody Center

