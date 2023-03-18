Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Saturday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (25-9) going head to head against the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-53 win as our model heavily favors Texas.
In their last game on Sunday, the Longhorns suffered a 61-51 loss to Iowa State.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- On January 25, the Longhorns picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-58 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Longhorns have nine wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 36) on November 27
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 37) on January 22
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 73.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (31st in college basketball). They have a +538 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game.
- Texas' offense has been less productive in Big 12 matchups this season, tallying 72.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.3 PPG.
- Offensively, the Longhorns have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 78.7 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.
- At home, Texas is surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (53.8) than in road games (63.9).
- The Longhorns have been racking up 66.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 73.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
