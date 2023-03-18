Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) at Moody Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-53 and heavily favors Texas to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Longhorns suffered a 61-51 loss to Iowa State.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns picked up their best win of the season on January 25, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.
- The Longhorns have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27
- 62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (scoring 73.3 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while giving up 57.5 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball) and have a +538 scoring differential overall.
- Texas' offense has been worse in Big 12 matchups this season, averaging 72.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.3 PPG.
- The Longhorns are putting up 78.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (71.9).
- At home, Texas is ceding 10.1 fewer points per game (53.8) than in road games (63.9).
- On offense, the Longhorns have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 66.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 73.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
