The Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers are slated to square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Marcus Sasser and Johni Broome are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TBS

Houston's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Houston topped Northern Kentucky 63-52. With 16 points, Jarace Walker was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Auburn's Last Game

In its most recent game, Auburn topped Iowa on Thursday, 83-75. Broome scored a team-high 19 points (and added one assist and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 19 12 1 0 5 1 Wendell Green Jr. 15 2 3 3 0 1 Tre Donaldson 11 3 2 0 0 3

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser puts up 16.7 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.8 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

J'wan Roberts totals a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 10.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 62.7% from the floor.

Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Walker averages 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Tramon Mark is posting 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is the Tigers' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and averages 1.3 assists.

Wendell Green Jr. paces the Tigers in assists (4.1 per game), and averages 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Tigers receive 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jaylin Williams.

Allen Flanigan is averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

K.D. Johnson is putting up 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.7 10.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 0 Jamal Shead 13.5 2 5 2 0.3 1.4 Marcus Sasser 15.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.1 2.4 Jarace Walker 10.4 6.9 1.7 0.9 1.5 1 Tramon Mark 9.4 5.5 2 1.3 0.3 1

