When the Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Johni Broome will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Houston's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Houston defeated Northern Kentucky 63-52. With 16 points, Jarace Walker was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Auburn's Last Game

In its most recent game, Auburn defeated Iowa on Thursday, 83-75. Its top scorer was Broome with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 19 12 1 0 5 1 Wendell Green Jr. 15 2 3 3 0 1 K.D. Johnson 11 0 0 1 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces his squad in points per game (16.7), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also puts up 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead leads his team in assists per contest (5.4), and also averages 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Tramon Mark averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is averaging team highs in points (14.2 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Green Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (4.1 per game), and puts up 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams gets the Tigers 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Tigers get 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Allen Flanigan.

The Tigers get 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from K.D. Johnson.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.7 10.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 0 Jamal Shead 13.5 2 5 2 0.3 1.4 Marcus Sasser 15.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.1 2.4 Jarace Walker 10.4 6.9 1.7 0.9 1.5 1 Tramon Mark 9.4 5.5 2 1.3 0.3 1

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)