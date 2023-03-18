Marcus Sasser and Johni Broome are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars go head to head with the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TBS

Houston's Last Game

In its previous game, Houston beat Northern Kentucky on Thursday, 63-52. Its leading scorer was Jarace Walker with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Auburn's Last Game

Auburn won its previous game versus Iowa, 83-75, on Thursday. Broome was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 19 12 1 0 5 1 Wendell Green Jr. 15 2 3 3 0 1 Tre Donaldson 11 3 2 0 0 3

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on his team in points per contest (16.7), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts totals a team-best 7.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 62.7% from the field.

Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Walker puts up 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tramon Mark posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is the Tigers' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and averages 1.3 assists.

Wendell Green Jr. is the Tigers' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he contributes 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams is averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Allen Flanigan gets the Tigers 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

K.D. Johnson is putting up 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.7 10.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 0 Jamal Shead 13.5 2 5 2 0.3 1.4 Marcus Sasser 15.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.1 2.4 Jarace Walker 10.4 6.9 1.7 0.9 1.5 1 Tramon Mark 9.4 5.5 2 1.3 0.3 1

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)