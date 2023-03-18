Saturday's contest between the Houston Cougars (32-3) and Auburn Tigers (21-12) matching up at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Houston should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 131.5 total.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Houston has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Auburn is 16-14-0. The Cougars have a 14-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 17-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 147.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Houston is 2-8 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game with a +641 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 56.4 per outing (second in college basketball).

Houston wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. It is pulling down 36 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.5 per contest.

Houston knocks down 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Cougars' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in college basketball, and the 76 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.6 (17th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

