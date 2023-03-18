Saturday's contest at Legacy Arena at BJCC has the Houston Cougars (32-3) going head to head against the Auburn Tigers (21-12) at 7:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Houston, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Auburn. The over/under has been set at 131.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Houston is 16-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Auburn's 16-14-0 ATS record. The Cougars have a 14-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 17-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 147.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Houston is 2-8 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball while allowing 56.4 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +641 scoring differential overall.

Houston pulls down 36.0 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Houston makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (173rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.3%.

The Cougars' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in college basketball, and the 76.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Houston has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (74th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.