Houston vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, starting at 7:10 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|132
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Houston has covered 18 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 35 times this season.
- Auburn is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Tigers' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +475
- Houston's national championship odds (+475) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only third-best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 81st-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +475.
- Houston has a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
