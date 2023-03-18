Saturday's game at Amway Center has the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) taking on the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) at 2:40 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 victory for Tennessee, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 128.5 total.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -165, Tennessee +135

Duke vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke is 16-18-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 16-16-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Devils are 13-21-0 and the Volunteers are 14-18-0. The teams score 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 72.6 points per game to rank 157th in college basketball while giving up 63.6 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +315 scoring differential overall.

Duke comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is pulling down 35.9 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8 per contest.

Duke knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

The Blue Devils rank 101st in college basketball by averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 29th in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (304th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +457 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (184th in college basketball) and allow 57.9 per outing (third in college basketball).

The 35.6 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 21st in college basketball, 7.3 more than the 28.3 its opponents grab.

Tennessee makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (143rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

