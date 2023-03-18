Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (19-12) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Baylor. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 18.
In their last outing on Friday, the Bears suffered a 74-63 loss to Iowa State.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win of the season came in a 75-70 victory versus the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.
- The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 39) on February 1
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.0 points per game (57th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 per contest (132nd in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Baylor scores fewer points per game (69.6) than its overall average (72.0).
- In home games, the Bears are averaging 3.1 more points per game (73.1) than they are on the road (70.0).
- Baylor is ceding 57.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (67.8).
- The Bears have been scoring 68.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
