Saturday's game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the Baylor Bears (19-12) going head to head against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at TBA (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 win for Baylor, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bears are coming off of a 74-63 loss to Iowa State in their last game on Friday.

Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bears defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 75-70, on November 26.

The Bears have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 1

Baylor Performance Insights