Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) squaring off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 18.

The Bears fell in their last matchup 74-63 against Iowa State on Friday.

Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they beat the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 75-70.

The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 1

Baylor Performance Insights