A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) take the court as 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The point total is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 142.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points in 18 of 31 games this season.

TCU has an average point total of 143.1 in its games this year, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Horned Frogs are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, TCU has won 13 out of the 18 games, or 72.2%, in which it has been favored.

TCU has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 69.2% chance to win.

TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1 Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

TCU is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Horned Frogs have hit the over twice.

The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils allow (67.9).

TCU is 13-7 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0 Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

