The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
TCU -5.5 142.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

  • TCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 18 times.
  • TCU's outings this year have an average point total of 143.1, 0.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Horned Frogs are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, TCU has been favored 18 times and won 13, or 72.2%, of those games.
  • This season, TCU has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • TCU has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1
Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

  • TCU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Horned Frogs have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 75.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up.
  • When TCU puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-7 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0
Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State
13-4 Home Record 10-5
4-7 Away Record 7-6
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0
77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1
72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5
9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

