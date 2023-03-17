How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- In games TCU shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 91st.
- The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils allow (67.9).
- TCU is 18-4 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, TCU is putting up 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it is away from home (72.4).
- In home games, the Horned Frogs are giving up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, TCU has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 74-60
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Ball Arena
