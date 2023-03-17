A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) take the court against the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The contest begins at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers score an average of 62.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Sacred Heart has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The Cardinal score 76.5 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 58.3 the Pioneers allow.

Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

When Sacred Heart allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 15-11.

This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers concede.

The Pioneers' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Cardinal have given up.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Utah L 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/2/2023 Oregon W 76-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 UCLA L 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

Sacred Heart Schedule