The San Antonio Spurs (18-51) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) on Friday, March 17 at AT&T Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 137-128 OT loss to the Mavericks in their most recent game on Wednesday. Keldon Johnson scored a team-leading 27 points for the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devonte' Graham PG Out Quadricep 7.3 1.6 2.7 Doug McDermott SF Questionable Hip 10 2.2 1.5 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Keita Bates-Diop SF Questionable Achilles 8.7 3.5 1.4 Romeo Langford SG Out Adductor 7.4 2.9 1.3 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Ja Morant: Out (Nir - League Suspension), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder), Jake LaRavia: Questionable (Back)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 111.9 the Grizzlies allow.

San Antonio is 13-22 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Spurs are averaging 112.8 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average (112.5).

San Antonio makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 34.5% rate (24th in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.4% from deep.

The Spurs' 107.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in the NBA, and the 117.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 30th in the league.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -8.5 234

