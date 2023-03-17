The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) will try to beat the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This contest tips off at 2:00 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline VCU Moneyline
BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5) 122.5 -185 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Saint Mary's (CA) (-4) 122 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 123.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Trends

  • Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.
  • VCU is 17-15-2 ATS this season.
  • The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
  • The Gaels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +5000, the 42nd-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +5000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

VCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The Rams were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the 19th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

