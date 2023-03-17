Friday's contest at Marriott Center has the BYU Cougars (16-16) going head to head against the Rice Owls (22-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 victory for BYU, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Owls are coming off of a 62-54 loss to UTSA in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Rice vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Rice vs. BYU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: BYU 67, Rice 65

Rice Schedule Analysis

  • The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best victory of the season.
  • Rice has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 89-77 at home over SFA (No. 57) on November 10
  • 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 10
  • 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on December 31
  • 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on January 14
  • 82-64 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on February 18

Rice Performance Insights

  • The Owls' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (237th in college basketball).
  • Rice has averaged 2 fewer points in C-USA play (70.3) than overall (72.3).
  • At home the Owls are scoring 73.5 points per game, 1.2 more than they are averaging on the road (72.3).
  • At home Rice is allowing 66.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than it is on the road (67.4).
  • The Owls are scoring 70.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (72.3).

