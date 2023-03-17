Rice vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Marriott Center has the BYU Cougars (16-16) going head to head against the Rice Owls (22-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 victory for BYU, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Owls are coming off of a 62-54 loss to UTSA in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Rice vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
Rice vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: BYU 67, Rice 65
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best victory of the season.
- Rice has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-77 at home over SFA (No. 57) on November 10
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on January 14
- 82-64 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on February 18
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (237th in college basketball).
- Rice has averaged 2 fewer points in C-USA play (70.3) than overall (72.3).
- At home the Owls are scoring 73.5 points per game, 1.2 more than they are averaging on the road (72.3).
- At home Rice is allowing 66.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than it is on the road (67.4).
- The Owls are scoring 70.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (72.3).
