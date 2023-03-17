The No. 7 NC State Wolfpack (20-11) and the No. 10 Princeton Tigers (23-5) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 65.6 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Princeton has put together a 16-1 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • NC State is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Wolfpack score 18.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers allow (52.5).
  • When NC State scores more than 52.5 points, it is 18-9.
  • Princeton has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Wolfpack shoot 43.5% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum
3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Notre Dame L 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 71-52 Palestra
3/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 60-47 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/11/2023 Harvard W 54-48 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/17/2023 NC State - Jon M. Huntsman Center

