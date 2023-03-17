How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) battle on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 9:20 PM.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Memphis is 20-6 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 150th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Tigers record are 14.8 more points than the Owls give up (65).
- Memphis has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 65 points.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 47.2% from the field, 7% higher than the 40.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 178th.
- The Owls' 78.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is averaging 79.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is playing better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.
- The Tigers are ceding 70.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (78.3).
- Memphis is sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% when playing at home and 33.9% away from home.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic is scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (75.9).
- The Owls allow 64.2 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.
- Florida Atlantic sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCF
|W 81-76
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Tulane
|W 94-54
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Houston
|W 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 75-51
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Nationwide Arena
