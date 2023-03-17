The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) battle on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 9:20 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Memphis is 20-6 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 150th.

The 79.8 points per game the Tigers record are 14.8 more points than the Owls give up (65).

Memphis has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 65 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 47.2% from the field, 7% higher than the 40.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 178th.

The Owls' 78.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 79.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is playing better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.

The Tigers are ceding 70.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (78.3).

Memphis is sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% when playing at home and 33.9% away from home.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic is scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (75.9).

The Owls allow 64.2 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.

Florida Atlantic sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 UCF W 81-76 Dickies Arena 3/11/2023 Tulane W 94-54 Dickies Arena 3/12/2023 Houston W 75-65 Dickies Arena 3/17/2023 Florida Atlantic - Nationwide Arena

Florida Atlantic Schedule