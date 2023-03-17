Friday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Iowa State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:10 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Iowa State. The total has been set at 130.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Iowa State -3.5

Iowa State -3.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -185, Pittsburgh +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Pittsburgh 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+3.5)



Pittsburgh (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Iowa State has a 16-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Pittsburgh, who is 20-11-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cyclones are 10-21-0 and the Panthers are 20-11-0. The teams combine to score 144 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Iowa State is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball and are giving up 62.8 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It collects 30.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 246th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.6 per contest.

Iowa State knocks down 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.5 (278th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Cyclones average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (213th in college basketball), and give up 84.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

Iowa State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (245th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.9 (12th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (177th in college basketball).

The 33 rebounds per game Pittsburgh accumulates rank 99th in the country, 1.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents record.

Pittsburgh connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (69th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 33.2%.

Pittsburgh has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.