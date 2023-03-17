The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Grizzlies (- 8.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Grizzlies have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this year, putting up an ATS record of 32-33-3, compared to the 28-41-0 mark of the Spurs.

Memphis (7-6-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (12-16) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.6% of the time this season (29 out of 68). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (39 out of 69).

The Grizzlies have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-13) this season while the Spurs have a .242 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-50).

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively, San Antonio is the 24th-ranked squad in the league (112.5 points per game). Defensively, it is the worst (122.1 points conceded per game).

At 27 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc, the Spurs are 23rd and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

San Antonio attempts 66% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.9% of San Antonio's buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.1% are 3-pointers.

