Friday's game between the Baylor Bears (22-10) and the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Baylor squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, UCSB is projected to cover the spread (10.5) versus Baylor. The two sides are projected to rack up the same number of points as the 142.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -10.5

Baylor -10.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -600, UCSB +425

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Baylor vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, UCSB 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. UCSB

Pick ATS: UCSB (+10.5)



UCSB (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Baylor is 16-14-0 against the spread, while UCSB's ATS record this season is 18-12-0. The Bears are 17-13-0 and the Gauchos are 18-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 149.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UCSB has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.

Baylor averages 30.2 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to the 29.2 of its opponents.

Baylor makes 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.7 (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Bears average 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (35th in college basketball), and give up 91.1 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

Baylor has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (199th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (104th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.