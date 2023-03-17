How to Watch the Arizona vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (21-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 12:00 PM.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 66.1 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, West Virginia is 13-4.
- Arizona is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Wildcats put up 74.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 61 the Mountaineers give up.
- When Arizona puts up more than 61 points, it is 19-3.
- West Virginia is 19-5 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
- The Wildcats are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (44.8%).
- The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 73-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-70
|Gill Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|UCLA
|L 73-59
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Xfinity Center
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 71-67
|WVU Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 63-52
|Ferrell Center
|3/10/2023
|Oklahoma State
|L 62-61
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/17/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Xfinity Center
