Thursday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-14) against the UTEP Miners (20-11) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Red Raiders suffered a 79-69 loss to Kansas State.

Texas Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 71, UTEP 64

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders' best win of the season came in a 68-64 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on January 18.

The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 22) on November 25

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on February 22

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 74) on January 14

Texas Tech Performance Insights