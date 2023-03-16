Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-6) going head to head against the Texas State Bobcats (23-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-59 victory as our model heavily favors SFA.

The Bobcats' most recent outing was an 81-51 loss to JMU on Monday.

Texas State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Texas State vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 72, Texas State 59

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs in a 52-46 win on January 26. It was their best victory of the season.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 155) on January 26

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 30

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 170) on February 9

85-57 over Southern Miss (No. 170) on March 5

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 170) on January 28

Texas State Performance Insights