The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

TV: TBS

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Texas A&M has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Aggies are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions rank 271st.

The 73.2 points per game the Aggies average are only 4.8 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (68.4).

When Texas A&M totals more than 68.4 points, it is 16-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Texas A&M is posting 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than it is in road games (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Aggies are surrendering 60.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 67.

In home games, Texas A&M is sinking the same number of threes per game as it is on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owns a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

