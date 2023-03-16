The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) and the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Houston is favored by 18.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 121.5.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Houston -18.5 121.5

Houston vs Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cougars have a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Houston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -5000 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for the Cougars.
  • Northern Kentucky has gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Norse have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.
  • Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 6.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 121.5 % of Games Over 121.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Houston 24 77.4% 75 143.2 56.5 120.1 134.7
Northern Kentucky 21 72.4% 68.2 143.2 63.6 120.1 132.1

Additional Houston vs Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

  • Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Cougars have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Northern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Norse have gone over the total four times.
  • The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (75) than the Norse give up (63.6).
  • When Houston totals more than 63.6 points, it is 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.
  • The Norse score 11.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (56.5).
  • When it scores more than 56.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 12-11 against the spread and 18-8 overall.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Houston 16-15-0 9-5 14-17-0
Northern Kentucky 14-15-0 0-0 12-17-0

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Houston Northern Kentucky
16-2 Home Record 14-3
11-0 Away Record 6-6
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0
77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7
75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3
7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

