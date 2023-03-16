Houston vs. Northern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) take the court against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest starts at 9:20 PM, on TNT.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-19.5)
|122.5
|-5000
|+1400
|DraftKings
|Houston (-19.5)
|121.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|Houston (-19.5)
|121.5
|-10000
|+2000
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Houston has compiled an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 34 games have hit the over.
- Northern Kentucky has covered 14 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
- Norse games have hit the over 12 out of 32 times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 79th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.
