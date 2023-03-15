Women’s March Madness Schedule: How to Watch NCAA Games & Game Information - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On March 15, Women's NCAA Tournament action features two First Four games, including the top contest of the day, a matchup that pits Mississippi State against Illinois. Below, you'll find additional info on game times and details on how to watch today's March Madness tilts.
First Four Odds and How to Watch
No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Mississippi State vs Illinois
- TV: ESPNU
No. 16 Southern Lady Jaguars vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Southern vs Sacred Heart
- TV: ESPNU
