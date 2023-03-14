Stars vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (37-17-13) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (28-32-5), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Canucks (+120)
|6.5
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 29 of their 46 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.0%).
- Dallas has a record of 18-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).
- The Stars have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 26 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Stars vs. Canucks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|231 (6th)
|Goals
|217 (11th)
|177 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|248 (30th)
|49 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (10th)
|35 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (27th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Nine of Dallas' past 10 games hit the over.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.0 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 3.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars offense's 231 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league action, conceding 177 goals to rank fifth.
- With a +54 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
