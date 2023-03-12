The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) take on the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) in the championship game of the Big 12 tournament on Sunday at 2:00 PM. The winner will secure an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones put up 18.6 more points per game (76) than the Longhorns give up (57.4).

When it scores more than 57.4 points, Iowa State is 19-7.

Texas is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76 points.

The 74 points per game the Longhorns record are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).

Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Iowa State has a 15-5 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.

The Longhorns shoot 44.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones concede defensively.

The Cyclones shoot 42.8% from the field, just 4.9% higher than the Longhorns allow.

